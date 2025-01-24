Closure of the Jabara Gate in Tulkarm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The opening of the Jabara Iron Gate south of Tulkarm city does not mean that the occupation is not closing it, as it follows the policy of closures that it practices on the cities and villages of the West Bank. The Jabara Gate is considered the line connecting the city of Tulkarm with the southern villages and the Kafriyat area.
Interview: Ayat Mahfouz: A liberated prisoner
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 21/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video