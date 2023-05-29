Tom Renz | The Who Treaty and The End of National Sovereignty (Segment 2)

I do not understand racism, how could the way someone looks dictate what you think of them? I feel the same about anti-semitism. Anti-semitism is complex because being Jewish is both a race and religion. I believe you have to be sick in the head to judge peole over their race, or their religion. Biden recently came out saying he's fighting anti-semitism with a newly released strategy he claims will not let 'hate prevail'. I find it interesting however, that his best buddy, Yuval Noah Harari, is the biggest anti-semite on the planet. Listen I'd love to say Biden is doing right here, but if he's hanging out with the #WEF and buddies with these #nazi loving lunatics, we know the #truth. #AntiSemite #Racism #Freedom #BidenCrimeFamily #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants

