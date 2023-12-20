ASMR with SHaDoWCa7 reading "Apples of Gold"

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on June 7, 2018 along with her original description:
"This is my first ASMR video (sent to you from Destiny with love)!
Please be very forgiving with me. **hehe**
I don't know exactly what I'm doing, but it is so much fun to do! So, I will be making another one. ^^ ♥ Hope some of you can enjoy it! ♥"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.