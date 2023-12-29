New World Next Year 2024

December 22, 2023
The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
https://www.corbettreport.com/nwny2024/
Welcome to New World Next Year, the annual wrap up of the New World Next Week video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. What will be the Story of the Year? What will be the trend for 2024? Grab your eggnog and find out!
