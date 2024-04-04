Trump, The Enemy Within. Plus We The People vs. The Pandemic Treaty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump has nothing to lose, he delivers a stern warning to America about the lethal enemy within. Plus, as Pandemic Treaty D-Day looms, the people begin to rise. Independent states go against the Biden regime and Mr Roger Walters delivers a mighty message to all of us. There’s a people vs. migrant victory in the UK and an electric vehicle fire melts a bridge.