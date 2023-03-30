© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2017, CNN's Nima Elbagir went undercover to witness a slave auction of Africans in Libya.
They filmed live auctions of human beings being sold into slavery for as little as $400.
NATO's destruction of Libya created a power vacuum that led to human slavery.
