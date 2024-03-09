Peter Schweizer | America is on Fire, and China is Holding an Empty Can of Gasoline

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Schweizer with John Solomon: America is on Fire, and China is Holding an Empty Can of Gasoline | RealAmericasVoice
Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer says he hopes his new book “Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans” raises the alarm on China’s strategic warfare against the United States.
“The approach is pretty simple. They want to beat the United States without actually fighting the United States in a kinetic war, and I think they’re having a lot of success in doing that right now,” says Schweizer.
