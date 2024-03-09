BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Peter Schweizer | America is on Fire, and China is Holding an Empty Can of Gasoline
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
32 views • 03/09/2024

Peter Schweizer with John Solomon: America is on Fire, and China is Holding an Empty Can of Gasoline | RealAmericasVoice


Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer says he hopes his new book “Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans” raises the alarm on China’s strategic warfare against the United States.


“The approach is pretty simple. They want to beat the United States without actually fighting the United States in a kinetic war, and I think they’re having a lot of success in doing that right now,” says Schweizer.


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav


Join us in chat on our 24/7 LIVE Rumble stream! https://rumble.com/user/RealAmericasVoice/live

Keywords
john solomonpeter schweizerreal america voice
