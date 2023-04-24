BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Orders Governments To Start Limiting Food To Fight Climate Change
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
9
1574 views • 04/24/2023

Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum has been laying groundwork to begin starving the people it considers useless and has now ordered governments in the West to begin attacking the food supply.

The World Economic Forum said jump and corrupt infiltrated governments said how high.

New York Mayor Eric Adams is the first to announce the master plan, justifying his administration’s plans to restrict the food supply for New Yorkers, declaring that 20% of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions are tied to food.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
climate changefood supplydepopulationeugenicsworld economic forumwefmrnathe great resetmayor eric adamsmrna meat
