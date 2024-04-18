ART BELL - KATHLEEN A. KEATING PART 3

Prepare, the Maitreya is about to announce himself

Prepare my flock, because the Maitreya is about to announce himself to humanity, as the expected messiah. Again I say unto you, my flock; you cannot see or hear him, because he has the power to make you love him and follow him

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/prepare-the-maitreya-is-about-to-announce-himself/

A worldwide disaster is approaching and you won't be able to escape it. Wherever you are -- in a plane, at the office, doing laundry, or making love -- it will find you. But The Final Warning can prepare you in the final minutes of the era. It is your survival guide, your beacon of hope in the darkness of chaos.

THE ANTICHRIST IDENTIFIED @ 2:39







































































