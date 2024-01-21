Texas Kicking Out Feds and Its Taking a Serious Turn

Plazma





Jan 21, 2024





Hey guys, I have been reading into whats happening in Texas the last couple of hours and I want to know whats going on. This is how I have said for years a CW will kick off in the USA. One state will start forming allies vs zog. If any of you guys are Texans and want to be a guest, I would like you on my stream on Monday. Message me on Gab. Video grabbed from Aussie fighter on odysee: https://odysee.com/@AussieFighter:8

Streaming links (Mondays/Wednesdays/Fridays) 9pm GMT/ 5pm EST

https://odysee.com/@Plazma:9

https://rumble.com/c/c-5125060





Support here for TTS etc, its much appreciated!

https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/plazma

https://allmylinks.com/plazma

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3aSUyks4LKdP/





Crypto:

BTC: 3GKtfxgc6JtA6qVTZ2jcUDAVx6eyaaCJNh

ETH: 0x7Da71cD9B44C1987a53B5832cd0dAdaF1fFF1801

DERO: dero1qyhs56cx86y6jld8qazqqlwfh2z2z40jlultftlrzlnl8a09nmetuqgrgyytn





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/49AuFLCY0NWf/