McCarthy’s Debt Deal A FAILURE: Republicans CAVE & Raise Debt Ceiling Until After 2024 Elections

Stew Peters Show





June 2, 2023





Kevin McCarthy has confirmed Stew’s prediction that he is a RINO who would sell out the American people.

Congressman Andy Biggs is here to talk about how Kevin McCarthy failed on the debt ceiling deal.

In order to hold Kevin McCarthy accountable the motion to vacate the chair must be filed.

If the motion to vacate the chair is made Democrats will likely back McCarthy because they realize he is the best they can get.

There may be a new coalition consisting of 150 Republicans and 175 Democrats.

McCarthy is about to give the American people the worst kind of governance you can have over the next two years.

The uniparty is real and McCarthy is their leader.

The U.S. government is the most corrupt organization in the world.

The GOP has sold out the American people and are refusing to follow the Republican platform.

They are habitual liars.

K Street lobbyists do not care which party is in power as long as they can be bought.

Big Pharma is the number one lobbying entity in Washington D.C.

Covid-19 vaccine injury is a perfect example of the weaponization of government.

Congress has no police power and relies on the Executive branch to enforce laws.

The Executive branch is refusing to hold Covid criminals accountable.

McCarthy gave up all of the GOP’s leverage and could have fought for several policy issues to get a better deal.

The idea that America was going to default on the debt was not real and is a lie.

The only way to turn this around is for States to refuse to be held hostage by the federal government.

The disaster debt deal means inflation will continue and a recession is imminent.

It also means very little will get done between now and the next election.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2roe34-mccarthys-debt-deal-a-failure-republicans-cave-and-raise-debt-ceiling-until.html



