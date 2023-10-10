Crows Tear Down Israeli Flags/News 10Oct23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1:21 Crows in Israel tear down Israeli flags in different parts of the country
:51 White Phosphorous
:49 Operation Iron Swords
:39 Mario Nawfal - FOOTAGE Drone view of destruction in Gaza
:44 On Fire
:30 Hezbollah announces attack on three Israeli army positions in southern Lebanon
:27 Hezbollah attacks the Golan Heights
7 clips, 5:24.