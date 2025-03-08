BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

When Disaster Strikes
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 6 months ago

The recent hurricanes that hit Texas and Florida proved that the majority of the American people are ill prepared when it comes to disasters. When God was going to extract some 3 million Israelites from Egypt under the leadership of Moses, it was a logistical nightmare, but He still made it happen in an orderly manner by having the Israelites gather cash and supplies beforehand.

It is therefore prudent for Christians to prepare for disasters like an earthquake, tornado, hurricane, fire, famine or even war. Jesus spoke about future events that will negatively affect humanity, and just like in the past, God will supernaturally use our efforts to see us through. Are you prepared for a small scale natural disaster? Do you have an emergency plan that can be quickly implemented? Are you stockpiling basic necessities like food, water, and cash?

Do you have the necessary gear to live in a rural area for a prolonged amount of time? Do you have firearms to protect yourself in the event that law and order breaks down? The goal is to be ready when a disaster occurs, giving you the ability to survive and evacuate in the midst of chaos. We should always be ready to share our testimony and the same concept can be applied to emergency preparedness.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1617.pdf

RLJ-1617 -- SEPTEMBER 17, 2017

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
survival gearnatural disastersemergency evacuationemergency planningdisaster readinesshurricane preparednesstexas hurricanesflorida hurricaneschristian preparednessstockpiling essentialsfood and water supplyrural living preparednessfirearms for self-defenselogistical planningbiblical preparednesstestimony sharingfuture events in christianitycommunity support in disastersresilience in criseschaos management
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy