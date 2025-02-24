February 24, 2025

Better late than never. Three years after the Ukraine military operation began - Washington admits that Moscow's hand was forced. Vladimir Zelensky claims he'll quit - if only that allows Ukraine to join the US-led bloc, something the White House has ruled out. While Washington wants to see elections and financial compensation from Kiev. Zelensky puts on an act, while denying he knew about the death of Chilean-American journalist Gonzalo Lira in Ukrainian custody, after he was allegedly tortured. Israel confirms an expansion of its military assault on the West Bank - with reports of raids and arrests coming from across the Palestinian territory, forcing thousands to flee. The AfD party celebrates massive gains in the country's federal election - coming in second overall - meaning the victorious conservatives will have to form a coalition with the nationalists.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





