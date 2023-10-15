HOMEMADE MISO SOUP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INGREDIENTS:
2 tablespoons Freeze Dried Organic Yellow Miso Powder
½ cup Freeze-Dried Organic Peas
2 cups filtered water
Some chopped scallions
1 poached egg
1/4 cup firm tofu (cubed)
pinch of pink himalayan salt and organic black pepper
DIRECTIONS:
Bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a small pot.
Add in the tofu and peas. Let it boil for another 3-4 minutes until cooked.
Add miso powder and stir well.
Add poached egg, to taste.
Sprinkle soup with scallion slices, pinch of salt and pepper.
Serve and Enjoy!
