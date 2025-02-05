© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doug In Exile: Juan Merchan, Megyn Kelly: Gender, Bannons War Room: USAID, Devory Darkins | EP1464 - Highlights Begin 02/05/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6ha7qa-ep1464.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Doug In Exile 02/05 - Juan Merchan Goes Off The DEEP END After Trump Makes STUNNING Announcement
https://rumble.com/embed/v6d8zwm/?pub=2trvx
***
Megyn Kelly 02/05 - Dems Fight Trump's Legal Attempt to End "Gender Surgery" for Minors
https://rumble.com/embed/v6erc6g/?pub=2trvx
***
Bannons War Room 02/05 - Larry Alex Taunton On USAID And U.N. Funding Migrant Transport NGOs
https://rumble.com/embed/v6eoexp/?pub=2trvx
***
Devory Darkins 02/05 - Democrats PANIC after Elon Musk hits USAID with BAD NEWS
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths