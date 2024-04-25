ARMED 85-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WITH .357 MAGNUM 🔫 PROVES TO ROBBER OLDER GENERATIONS ARE BUILT DIFFERENT

An 85-year-old woman in Idaho woke up at 2:00 a.m. to an intruder standing over her, pointing a 9mm pistol at her. The robber hit her, then took her into her living room, where he handcuffed her to a chair and demanded valuables.





She then told the robber there were safes with valuables downstairs. When he went downstairs to look, she dragged herself–chair and all–to where she kept her revolver, retrieved it, and waited for the robber to come back upstairs.





He returned in a rage because he had discovered her disabled son was in the home.





Seeing her moment, the 85-year-old woman grabbed the revolver and shot the intruder twice.





He returned fire, shooting in her arm, leg, chest, and abdomen.





However, the robber’s wounds caught up with him as he struggled to the kitchen, where he died.





Being 85 means this woman is part of The Silent Generation. If you know anything about the Silent Generation, Baby Boomers, &Generation X, they're psychos, in the best way possible, because they were raised differently.





This actually reminds me of a post I saw that said:





"Don't mess around with anyone over 42, they built different, their families had them formally trained in something by the time they were 2, they had keys to the house by age 5, could cook full meals at 7 and were pretty much self sufficient at 9.





They left their house at dawn every Summer morning and didn't come back til nightfall and survived all day on water from garden hoses, they might get a sandwich on the off chance somebody's parents had went shopping, they spent three quarters of their lives by themselves with a parent maybe checking on them twice a month, most of them have evaded at least one kidnapping attempt, and, they know 15 different ways to remove blood stains from clothing.





They are the real f&^k around and find-out people. "





And this robber learned this the hard way.





This demonstrates the power of self-reliance.





People from generation x and back lived an existence where they were thought that their safety was in their hands and no one else.





They didn't wait on the government to keep them safe, they did it themselves and they leaned on the second amendment to do it.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlfOFTUCqag