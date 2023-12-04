4/12/2023 -- Fort Tryon NYC on fire + Fort Belle Fontaine St. Louis US Army Corps says RADIATION!!

Two forts, both many hundreds of years old, both mentioned by me directly multiple times in the past few months... now both forts are in the news!Starting at about 50min into this video linked below, I begin discussing the Saint Louis Starforts at downtown Saint Louis and Fort Belle Fontaine:





3/18/2023 -- Part... I show the map from the 1700's showing the old starfort at the new geospatial agency location.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfEEwNXUsR0&t=3018s

Then I discuss Fort Tryon NYC.

Now....Fort Tryon New York on fire.

Fort Belle Fontaine Saint Louis now announced to be "excavated" by the US Army Corps for "radiation" concerns.

The odds of both forts being in the news within a month of me talking about them, next to impossible to be chance.





https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





