BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

4/12/2023 -- Fort Tryon NYC on fire + Fort Belle Fontaine St. Louis US Army Corps says RADIATION!!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • 04/13/2023

Two forts, both many hundreds of years old, both mentioned by me directly multiple times in the past few months... now both forts are in the news!Starting at about 50min into this video linked below, I begin discussing the Saint Louis Starforts at downtown Saint Louis and Fort Belle Fontaine:


3/18/2023 -- Part... I show the map from the 1700's showing the old starfort at the new geospatial agency location.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfEEwNXUsR0&t=3018s

Then I discuss Fort Tryon NYC.

Now....Fort Tryon New York on fire.

Fort Belle Fontaine Saint Louis now announced to be "excavated" by the US Army Corps for "radiation" concerns.

The odds of both forts being in the news within a month of me talking about them, next to impossible to be chance.


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy