The Leaning Metal Wall in the Sky Dream 12-25-23 to 1-4-24
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published 2 months ago

A dream from my lovely Jesus that I had repeatedly from 12-25-23 to 1-4-24 with visions of a large, leaning metal wall suspended in the sky that turned out to be an alien ship. 

Numbers 12: 6 And he said, Hear now my words: If there be a prophet among you, I the Lord will make myself known unto him in a vision, and will speak unto him in a dream.

demonsfallen onesalien spaceship

