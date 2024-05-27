The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 339 - Assassins

In this video I will try to provide an overview once again of a very extensive topic which is the ASSASSINATION of Rome’s ENEMIES. These people are erased for many different reasons. They can be Politicians, Government Insiders with access to privileged information, Intelligence operatives, Businessmen, Scientists, Bankers, Judiciary, Military, Journalists, Artists, Athletes and often include the families of the targets. They can be “whistle blowers” raising the alarm or figures in sensitive positions who have unwittingly arrived at the end of their “Usefulness.” Some are erased out of “Revenge,” others because they “KNOW too much, some because they have become uncooperative and others are simply in the “wrong place at the wrong time.” When a person or persons have become a Liability to Romes’ plan then they are taken out of the equation by violence. This is 100% in line with the Jesuit 4th Oath of Obedience to the Papal “WHITE” Beast and the Jesuit Superior General or Black Pope.





** Pls Note: Slide 18 should read Ted Kennedy and NOT Joseph Jr!





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





