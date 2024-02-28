Israeli-Palestine Conflict Chronicles: 26-27 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 26-27, 2024





▪️ Massive bombing of Hamas-controlled areas continues in the north of the Gaza Strip . A series of attacks hit residential buildings in Jabaliya , killing several people.





▪️At the same time, Israeli units continue to conduct an offensive in the Az-Zeitun area in southwest Gaza . Palestinian forces stage ambushes and incursions, but they fail to stop the Israelis.





▪️In the area of the isthmus between the northern and southern parts of the enclave, Israeli Air Force strikes also continue. Significant damage was recorded in Nuseirat, al-Breij and Deir al-Balah .





▪️At the same time, Hamas militants still retain the ability to launch missiles at border military facilities of the IDF. However, almost each of the raids occurs without any significant damage to the Israeli side.





▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israelis are still fighting in the western areas of Khan Yunis . Despite the formal cessation of the operation at the Nasser hospital, the shootings at the medical complex do not subside.





▪️To the southeast, Israeli troops continue their offensive in the central areas of the city of Abasan al-Kabir . Meanwhile, Kataib Izz ad-Din al-Qassam militants reported blowing up a building in which 15 Israelis were hiding.





▪️Massive attacks continue on Rafah, where more than 1.5 million refugees live. Meanwhile, in the city itself the situation with hospitals is increasingly deteriorating, which are no longer able to provide assistance to all the victims.

