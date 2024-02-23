The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. You've Been Serving

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

Jesus is the ultimate servant-leader. He wants to make you one as well.





The Act of Serving

From Intouch Ministries

If you want to serve others but don't know how, just listen to the Holy Spirit's gentle prompts.

Romans 12:1-8

Spiritual gifts assessments are popular for good reason—learning about ourselves is interesting, especially when it comes to our role in the church. In today’s passage, however, Paul says we shouldn’t just know our gifts; we must “use them properly” (v. 6, emphasis added). So let’s spend the next four days looking at a few that he mentions, beginning with service.





Sure Conviction - Get Ready

The Rock Almighty

