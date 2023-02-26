This message is the centerpiece because it details the rejection of Jesus as the Messiah. Pastor John methodically points out how the Jewish leadership systematically rejected Jesus and how they were able to sway the opinion of the majority of the Jewish people.

It is estimated that only 25,000 Jews converted to Christ out of 2.5 million living in Jerusalem and the surrounding provinces. From the New Testament writings, we can see the apostles were not concerned about an independent State of Israel or the destruction of Jerusalem and its temple but on preaching the Gospel, getting people born again and preparing them for eternity.

The Jews rejection of Jesus as the Messiah was an enormous insult to God and should make you tremble upon the realization of just how close we are to the coming of the Antichrist and the deception that grips the Christian church.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1179.pdf

RLJ-1179 -- MARCH 29, 2009

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel Part 8: The Rejection of the Messiah

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



