And We Know 11.6.2023 HRC gone Public disclosure, 24 hours, J6 tapes Trump to testify, Veterans honored. Pray!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
Nov 6, 2023
President Trump said something we have never heard about Hillary, J6 is on the docket, Biden is slowly being removed by the MSM, we are getting hit with all kinds of drops from Scavino, the world seems to be out of control, yet many of us know it seems to be unraveling for the ENEMY. Let’s go.
Protect your investments with And We Know
http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
—————————————————
Gen Flynn calling out Iraq support. https://twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/1721308795693842872
Scotty Mar 10 https://rumble.com/v3trtsd-2cellos-thunderstruck.html
They arrested former North Dakota State Senator, Ray Holmberg, on Monday https://t.me/PepeMatter/17543
The offended Karen energy coming from this DC cop testifying https://t.me/PepeMatter/17552
Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2
https://rumble.com/v3e9tul-everything-wrong-with-the-capitol-riots-in-889-angles-act-2.html
Crooked Joe Biden’s banana republic ends on November 5 2024- it’s a banana republic https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/50767
Make America Great Again Movement is ascendant- Mike Johnson is now speaker, and Donald J Trump will be the next President of the United States https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/50759
“Homosexuals will be thrown off of mountains according to sharia. https://t.me/c/1716023008/215858
Byron Donald’s Believes the January 6 Tapes will be Released https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64688
New Banner on US Debt clock! https://x.com/HKracken/status/1721308645974012399?s=20
Jimmy Yeary - I Drive Your Truck https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4pG95ewNeE
I’m not easily moved to emotions but give this a read. Yep- it’s long. Take 3 minutes.
Bravo Anne Margaret. https://x.com/TheEXECUTlONER_/status/1721178901525799384?s=20
Pelosi lied https://x.com/atensnut/status/1721200814536953999?s=20
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3u39cs-11.6.23-hrc-gone-public-disclosure-24-hours-j6-tapes-trump-to-testify-veter.html