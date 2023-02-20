Joe Biden spotted in Kiev, Ukraine.

Biden and Zelensky held a meeting at the Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev, Ukrainian publications write. This is the image posted.

⚡️Biden said in Kiev that Ukraine will receive a new $500 million military aid package to be announced on Tuesday

https://ua.usembassy.gov/statement-from-president-joe-biden-on-travel-to-kyiv-ukraine/

Biden left Kiev.

The Pentagon has announced another $460 million military aid package to Ukraine that will include aerial surveillance radars.

Blinken also announced an additional $10 million for Ukraine to restore the energy system, according to the State Department.









