Archbishop Viganò blasts Pope Francis over schism trial and Trump vows to release pro-life prisoners

Archbishop Viganò has insisted he will not attend or cooperate with the Vatican’s trial accusing him of schism for rejecting Pope Francis. Meanwhile, Trump says he will get jailed pro-lifers like Paulette Harlow ‘out of the gulag’ if re-elected.

------------

Priest: Pope Francis causing ‘many schisms’ and ‘deeper wounds’ in the Church than any other Pope

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/priest-pope-francis-causing-many-schisms-and-deeper-wounds-in-the-church-than-any-other-pope/?







