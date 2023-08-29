Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 28

▪️Ukrainian units have once again attempted to strike Moscow with a drone.

Another drone was shot down near Lyubertsy. Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports temporarily suspended receiving and sending planes.

▪️Another complex attack was launched by the AFU on the Crimean Peninsula.

Russian forces destroyed two reconnaissance drones and a Neptun anti-ship missile fired from the Odessa area.

▪️The situation in the Kupyansk sector has not changed.

Russian troops continue to conduct a positional offensive, while the AFU are pulling up reserves to the front line.

▪️To the south, the enemy launched several counterattacks near Tors’ke and in the Serebryans’kyy forestry.

All attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to improve their positions were stopped by small arms and artillery fire.

▪️Ukrainian units have once again launched an artillery strike on Horlivka.

Civilian infrastructure, including a school, was damaged. One person was killed and another one was injured.

▪️In Orikhiv sector, intensive fighting continues in the southern part of Robotyne.

At the same time, the enemy once again tried to break through to Verbove. The attack was repulsed and the AFU units withdrew to their original lines.

▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU continue their attempts to send troops to the islands in the Dnipro delta.

Another sabotage group was destroyed by Russian artillery near Kozulikhsky Island.

Source @rybar