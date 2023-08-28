Truth would set 79 "Arsonist Scum" free and a blue herring keeps 8 billion Savage animals civilized

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeff Snyder2
August 27, 2023
Apocalyptic stockpile like pearls to swine
• apocalyptic stock pile inventory... l... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDigV56gjg0&t=0s
War chest for the resonance economy
• warchest for the resonance economy of... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E99VorhnlWE
DEWing crop circles and softening the wood
• jeffsnyder2.com end of days + DEWing ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7c47T4BldM&t=0s
Take all the trees put them in a tree museum
• "take all the trees, put em in a tree... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKt-UGh8Tyg&t=0s
Conehead cam looking from the inside out-plasma fired pieces of the Promethean Forest
• conehead cam looking out from inside ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWwyUsSMd-s&t=0s
Illustrating the directional flow of undirected energy
• illustrating directional flow of undi... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-CVoDSw9fo&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBOG_HXZv3c