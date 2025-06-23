Magnetic Flat Earth - Living in a Toroidal Sphere

::::Why the Lie?

It's not just about the shape of the Earth, and it's not simply about a lie. It's about how understanding where we truly live changes everything. Here's why:

It’s the difference between all of humanity believing we are insignificant, meaningless specks on an unremarkable planet, one among trillions, hurtling uncontrollably through a vast, godless universe at a billion miles per hour. Or...





It's about recognizing that this place was created, and therefore, we have a Creator. We are divine, special, and powerful. We are connected, and no one has authority over us unless we grant it. Evolution is a lie, and Earth is unique—there is no other place like it.

People in the first world, under the belief that there's no higher power, are more prone to hedonism, materialism, atheism, selfishness, and ultimately, evil. A world without God is exactly what these evil forces have been pushing us toward for who knows how long. The heliocentric model they invented was a crucial tool in this agenda.





The house of cards falls over in an order something like this....

No Globe = No Rotation, No Orbit, No Gravity, No Heliocentric Model.

A Geocentric model (Earth at the center) instead of a heliocentric one.

The rejection of the Big Bang Theory, Darwinism, or Evolution.

The claim that there is no missing link in evolution, suggesting intelligent design.

The belief that humanity is unique and at the center of everything.

The conclusion that intelligent design by a god or creator leads to the awakening of mankind.

accepting these alternative views will lead to the end of the New World Order (NWO).

Period.