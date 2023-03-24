BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rebuilding Primary Care in the Wake of COVID Vaccine Devastation
Free Market Cash Patient
5 views • 03/24/2023

Rebuilding Primary Care in the Wake of COVID Vaccine Devastation

Deanna Kline - Adult-Geriatric Nurse Practitioner

[Freedom Hub loved Dr. Miller’s presentation on “functional primary care from a surgeon”, and Dr. Montalvo’s show about how health freedom must become a “ministry” to save our system from the cartel.  And we were a little scared over Messrs. Ohlers’ and Pietra’s SafeBlood event.  This week, nurse-practitioner Deanna Kline brings these issues together – as she was regularly seeing and treating the vaccine injured. Deanna encourages the public to get involved in supporting medical freedom, and eagerly awaits the arrival of a new and better health paradigm.


While her book, “Vaccine” Injuries, Lies, and Deaths: The Alarming Facts About the COVID,” has opened the eyes of many, millions more still need to be awakened. Kline’s easy-to-understand and well-articulated book can do just that.


While many health professionals have been drummed out of work for refusing to take the jab, the media continues to ignore the elephant in the room: Unprecedented amounts of EXCESS DEATH as reported by insurers and governments.  Kline says the public needs to know. And for those now suffering from vaccine injury, there needs to be a directory of doctors and health professionals – people who know how to help with this – made available.

vaccinemedical freedomcovid
