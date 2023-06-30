SOMETHING HUGE IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN! - Biggest Bailout In History! - Social Credit NEXT MONTH?

BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson talks with Kirk Elliott, PhD about the biggest bailout in history set to happen soon as Germany's Bundesbank (the central bank) faces a crisis. On top of this, banks recently passed a stress test, yet over half a trillion dollars in losses were found and it appears the contagion has just begun.

In July, we're set to witness one of the biggest upheavals in history as FedNow goes into operation on July 18th. While it won't be entirely in place on this day, it will be released to the public and will quickly be utilized as a middle man through most digital transactions. This is the biggest stepping stone to a CBDC as of yet. FedNow also includes the ability to shut off payments over "social issues." This is social credit. Tied in with the United Nation's announcement of a global digital ID tied to peoples' bank accounts, we're about to witness something unprecedented.

The banks are all bankrupt. No one's money is safe in the dollar or digitally in the bank. If people take proactive actions today to prepare, they may survive this Great Reset after all. But if people continue to sit on their hands apathetically waiting, they're in for an unfortunate awakening.





