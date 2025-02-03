BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Matthew 3 God's Bulldozer Preparing the Way of the Lord
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
18 views • 7 months ago

Pastor Andrew Russell’s teaches from Matthew 3. In this message we are introduced to John the Baptist, who preaches a message of repentance and the imminent arrival of the Kingdom of Heaven, culminating in Jesus' baptism by John, signifying the beginning of Jesus' public ministry and his identity as the Messiah; essentially, it sets the stage for Jesus' ministry by highlighting John's role as a forerunner calling people to repent and prepare for the coming Messiah.


John the Baptist's message calls people to repent and be baptized, signifying a change of heart and turning away from sin, as the Kingdom of Heaven is near.

John wears camel hair and a leather belt, reminiscent of the prophet Elijah, further emphasizing his prophetic role.

The chapter concludes with Jesus coming to be baptized by John, where the Holy Spirit descends upon him and a voice from heaven declares him as the beloved Son of God.


Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Here is a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia

Keywords
baptismjesusjohn the baptistrepentancebible teaching
