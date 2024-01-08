Create New Account
THE REAL JESUS - PART 9
Leave the Matrix
Published 2 months ago

This video explores some shocking bible verses: Would you cut off your hand, or poke your eye out if it meant being saved from hell? Should we take Jesus literally when he says to cut off body parts if they cause us to sin?

TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

