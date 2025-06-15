BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The British Edda Day 4: Breaking the Spell Cast Over Mankind
Heidi/El was the composite for the later Babylonian tales of Tiamat, the Serpent woman who battles Marduk. This sorceress and her male consort and warlock, Wodan had one son attributed to them by the name of Baldr. Baldr is the "Abel" of the Edenite-Semitic reimagining in their Bible. Of course, since they're telling the story, they're the good guys. Thor and the Goths were repulsed by the acts of the Sorceresses and Weirds of the Serpent-Wolf Cult in the Mesopotamian region. L.A. Waddell Told us the real story of our past. We continue Makers of Civilization and the British Edda. I encourage all to become familiar with the British Edda. L.A. Waddell studied history in a time before the control mechanism on information locked into place. Prior to the end of WWII the world still had the "fixers" in to shout down any Truth unfavorable to the descendants of the Ancient Cult, but the wholesale ban on the past was yet to be fully instituted.

