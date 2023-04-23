FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

Creating Critical Mass for the Integrative Medical Industry – NOW!

​Mark McClure, DDS, FAGD, MD-D

​[email protected]

​

Dr. Mark McClure has been involved in practicing, organizing, developing, educating, and working to transform Biological Medicine and Dentistry for many years – working with the top minds in the ‘new health economy.’

As the Provost Emeritus of Capital University of Integrative Medicine (beginning in 1999), and developer of a Comprehensive Integrative Medical Clinic (NIHA) in Washington DC, his initiative to develop another healthcare model—one delivering better care for less -- was born.

This model, and its critical components, are the basis for creating a movement for the safety and success of all those pioneers who are brave enough to follow their God-given passion to deliver the best care possible. Today, Dr. McClure feels this model is more obtainable than ever, as critical mass is obtained.

Dr. McClure received a degree in Dentistry from the University of Maryland, and a degree in Integrated Medical Doctor-Dentist (MD-D) from Capital University. In the 90’s he opened NIHA (National Integrated Health Associates), which went on to become one of the largest, most successful integrative practices on the East Coast. Dr. McClure was also the developer and founder of Denitcare (of VA, Md, and PA), one of the nation’s first dental insurance supplements.

Listen to better understand this big vision for a new health economy, and why it is so needed in today’s increasingly toxic world.