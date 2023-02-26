BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No Clair Air Zone Charges! Sheffield_26.02.23
El Otro Enfoque
El Otro Enfoque
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 03/04/2023


NO CAZ TAX! No Clair Air Zone ChargesSheffield_26.02.23

Following the implementation of traffic filters in Oxford, Sheffield Council is starting a chargeable CLEAN AIR ZONE, on the 27th February 2023.

Every non compliant commercial vehicle, taxi or private hire vehicle will be charged daily for entering the CAZ.

Everyone wants clean air. Besides using questionable methods of pollution testing, local authorities may quote outdated, modelled figures to justify their clean sir zones but are failing to provide solid ocal evidence backed up with genuine or thorough case studies and statistics. Even if you don´t drive, CAZ charges may be passed on to consumers by deliveries, trades, public transport and more.

Many small business owners simply cannot afford to absorb the CAZ tax.


Music:

Synergy

Leaving Babylon by Zep Hurme (c) copyright 2019 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/zep_hurme/60052 Ft: i_rebel

The Entertainer by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5765-the-entertainer

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


El Otro Enfoque
Bringing awareness, critical thinking and action. It's time to FOCUS!
Creamos conciencia, espíritu crítico y acción. Es tiempo de ENFOCARSE!

Also in (también en )
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ElOtroEnfoque:8?&sunset=lbrytv
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0Ca6svJvs346/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1f7c1463-99ee-4373-ad97-37999f19336d
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHaUwom-9iVdF4OuG_iIEdA Telegram: https://t.me/ElOtroEnfoque

Tips Welcome (propinas bienvenidas): PAYPAL: [email protected]



Keywords
protestenglandscamsheffieldclean air zone taxcaz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy