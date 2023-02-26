No Clair Air Zone Charges! Sheffield_26.02.23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NO CAZ TAX! No Clair Air Zone ChargesSheffield_26.02.23
Following the implementation of traffic filters in Oxford, Sheffield Council is starting a chargeable CLEAN AIR ZONE, on the 27th February 2023.
Every non compliant commercial vehicle, taxi or private hire vehicle will be charged daily for entering the CAZ.
Everyone wants clean air. Besides using questionable methods of pollution testing, local authorities may quote outdated, modelled figures to justify their clean sir zones but are failing to provide solid ocal evidence backed up with genuine or thorough case studies and statistics. Even if you don´t drive, CAZ charges may be passed on to consumers by deliveries, trades, public transport and more.
Many small business owners simply cannot afford to absorb the CAZ tax.
Music:
Synergy
Leaving Babylon by Zep Hurme (c) copyright 2019 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/zep_hurme/60052 Ft: i_rebel
The Entertainer by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5765-the-entertainer
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
