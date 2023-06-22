BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HOW to REFUSE the COOTIES TEST (You do NOT have to consent!)
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
216 views • 06/22/2023

The Healthy American Peggy Hall
Streamed live 16 hours ago
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold IRA http://www.noblegoldinvestments.com Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^ (There is always a risk of investment, and there's no guarantee of any kind) My Health care is: https://www.samaritanministries.org "The End of C0v!!D" is a one-of-a-kind educational event covering everything from electron microscopy, masks, the origins of germ theory, and so much more! Join us July 11th for 22 days of completely free streaming! Register for FREE: https://theendofcovid.com/ref/483/ WATCH NEXT:    • Your QUESTIONS --...   "The End of C0v!!D" is a one-of-a-kind educational event covering everything from electron microscopy, masks, the origins of germ theory, and so much more! Join us July 11th for 22 days of completely free streaming! Register for FREE: https://theendofcovid.com/ref/483/


Keywords
consentpcr testmedical experimentthe healthy american peggy halldo nothow to refusecooties testpatients bill of rights
