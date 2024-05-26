BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HERE WE GO! New COVID variant is being pushed by governments as a reason to get VAXXED | Redacted
461 views • 11 months ago

Mirrored Content 
A new strain of Covid is called the FLiRT variant. It feels like they’re messing with us with that nomenclature. Is it more contagious? No. Is it more dangerous? They don't think so. Do they still want you to get a vaccine? Yes. Do they have data to show that this is an efficacious thing to do? No.

Keywords
vaccinemedicinepandemicpharmaceuticalcovid
