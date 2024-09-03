⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (3 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces in Volchansk, Bryansk, and Liptsy directions defeated formations of 36th Marine Brigade, 103rd and 114th territorial defence brigades near Liptsy, Dergachi, and Vochlansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses over 150 troops, a tank, an armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, and a 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces improved tactical situation, engaged manpower and military hardware of 14th, 44th, and 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU and 117th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka (Kharkov reg), Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky Forestry. One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 30th Mechanised Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses up to 450 troops, two motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and two 152-mm D-20 howitzers.

Nine AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Yug GOFs continues to advance into the enemy's defence, hit formations of 24th, 32nd, 100th, 117th, mechanised brigades, 46th Airmobile Brigade, 10th Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 116th Territorial Defence Brigade near Zvanovka, Predtechino, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, and Belaya Gora (DPR).

The enemy lost up to 710 troops, six motor vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

The enemy lost five field ammo depots and an Anklav-N EW station.

▫️ The Tsentr GOFs continues to advance into the enemy's defence, struck formations of 31st and 53rd mechanised brigades, 142nd Infantry Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Druzhba, Panteleymonovka, Rozovka, Selidovo, Grodovka, and Zavetnoye (DPR). Seven counter-attacks of AFU 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 144th Infantry Brigade, 25th AirBorne Brigade of the AFU, 12th and 14th national guard brigades were repelled.

UKR lost up to 490 servicemen, four armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickups, a U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Vostok GOFs seized more favourable positions, engaged formations of 31st, 72nd mechanised brigades of the AFU, 129th Territorial Defence Brigade near Bogatyr, Vodyanoye, and Ugledar (DPR). Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade were repelled.



The enemy's losses up to 150 troops, 3 motor vehicles, and two Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artillery systs.



▫️ The units of the Dnepr GOFs hit manpower and materiel clusters of 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 141st Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 37th Marine Brigade, and 39th Coastal Defence Brigade near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye reg), Berislav, Tokarevka, and Kazatskoye (Kherson reg).



The AFU losses were up to 60 troops, two motor vehicles, and a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the RU FED Groups of forces destroyed an aircraft armament depot, hit manpower and materiel clusters in 149 areas.



▫️AD units shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force, three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 37 UAVs.



▫️ In total, 642 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 30,987 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,811 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,435 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,985 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 25,539 units of support motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.