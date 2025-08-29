BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
21st AZK – Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea: „Self Assembling Nano technology In Live Blood“ - with a „solution to the disaster“ by Ivo Sasek
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
In her presentation at the 21st AZK, Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea warns about the transhumanist agenda. The fusion of humans with technology is intended to create new organisms—so-called transhumans. According to a European Commission document, genetically “enhanced” humans would even form the majority by 2050 – achieved through implanted or injected technological implants. Dr. Mihalcea provides evidence of this nanotechnology, which has been found in COVID-19 vaccines, in blood, and in geoengineering precipitation. Ana also shows some practical solutions to detox from this. After Dr. Ana’s speech AZK founder Ivo Sasek wraps up the Conference laying out a profound transformation strategy for this seemingly hopeless situation that brings resistance and recovery to a whole new level.

Keywords
vaccinationtranshumanismazkcoronavirusazk21
