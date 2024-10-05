The occupation army forcefully ejects residents and school students in Balata camp.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation army forced citizens and school students to evacuate from Balata camp near Nablus in the West Bank of Palestine, after they were trapped inside their homes and schools, while the Zionists murdered a young man. FPTV's Ayyoob Yamak brings us the story.
Filmed: 01/10/2024
