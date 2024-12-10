Varied Theories on UFO's and Greys - Stephen Bassett Part 3 of 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 3 of 3 Perceptions of ETs and Survey Findings
• Alexander mentions that grays are known as bad guys involved in abductions and slave trades.
• Brian counters that grays are generally good guys, citing surveys by the Consciousness and Contact Research Institute.
• The survey results indicate that 80% of people have had positive experiences with Greys, and 80% would not stop their experiences.
• Steve acknowledges the survey but emphasizes that the truth embargo has led to numerous theories and misconceptions about ETs.
Government Policy and Truth Embargo
• Steve criticizes the US government's policy of embargo, calling it a rabbit hole machine that keeps people occupied with theories.
• The conversation highlights that most theories about ETs are likely wrong due to the government's deliberate withholding of information.
• Steve argues that the government policy has made it difficult to get a clear understanding of ET presence and activities.
• The focus should be on obtaining disclosure rather than debating various theories about ETs.
Rolf's Question and German UFOs
• Brian reads a question from Rolf about the reality of German UFOs during World War II.
• Steve and Brian express skepticism about the German UFO claims, noting that the Germans were desperate and looking for technological solutions.
• The discussion includes the possibility that the Germans may have had access to crashed vehicles but kept them tightly controlled.
• Steve suggests that the idea of Germans having ET technology is not far-fetched but remains speculative.
Thank you to Fred for video editing.
