17 Ukrainian marines from the 35th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered on islands in the Dnieper delta of the Kherson region.

“We sat without water - we drank from the swamp. The command abandoned us. They said they would take it, but they never did.”

Realizing that their commanders had already buried them, Ukranian marines made the only right choice. If their own people don’t evacuate them, then our soldiers will take them and save their lives.