All Horrible Today: Economy, Democrats, and SCOTUS
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
770 followers
65 views • 10 months ago

There's a 7'3" 17-year-old GIRL in China who's killing it at basketball. Jamaal Bowman laughably lost his primary. Democrats' policies are tanking and people are finally waking up even in far-left areas.


Our big story for the day discusses the 11 economic indicators that prove the economy is worse than most people realize, and they definitely know it's bad already. It's going to be an enthralling first hour of The JD Rucker Show.


In the second hour we dove into the Supreme Court's first big ruling of the week. On its merits, the case against the federal government and their suppression of free speech through their Big Tech proxies was a slam dunk. But the powers-that-be need their censorship tools intact which is why two of the so-called “conservative” Justices on the Supreme Court used standing as their path to torch the 1st Amendment.


The people of Lahaina continue to get the shaft. We got an update from Maui that will infuriate you. Then, there’s Bird Flu which is being propped up daily as the next big Plandemic. All of this and more on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show.


https://discernreport.com/11-signs-that-the-u-s-economy-is-in-far-worse-shape-than-most-people-think/


https://preparewithbeef.com


https://prepperbarnow.com

Keywords
democratsscotuseconomythe jd rucker show
