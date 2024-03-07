These Phytonutrients Destroy the Spike Proteins?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Destroys Spike Protein? 2024 Update from Elliott Overton at EONutrition
Timestamps:
00:00 Recap
00:22 One essential mineral
01:15 Recommended dose
01:30 Autophagy
02:30 Specific phospholipid
03:35 Four Phytonutrients
Dr Michael Nehls' Substack: https://michaelnehls.substack.com/
See Part 1 here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiWjleODn4M&t=0s
Studies here:
BromNAC: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Nattokinase: https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/27/17/...
Autophagy: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
Plasmalogens: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37423...
Hippocampal neurogenesis: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full...
Spike in neurodegeneration: https://www.cureus.com/articles/12984...
Review including references to phytonutrients: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...