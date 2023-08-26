NBA STAR’S STYLISH STATEMENT FOR ‘FAITH, FAMILY, AND FREEDOM’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
Aug 25, 2023
Pro basketball player, Jonathan Isaac, joins Del for a second time to reflect on his battle with the NBA to stay unvaccinated despite the strict mandates put in place by the league, and discuss a new venture that seeks to inspire ‘true greatness through faith, family, and freedom.’
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3bp82i-nba-stars-stylish-statement-for-faith-family-and-freedom.html