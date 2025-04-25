TUCKER: Ukraine has BANNED largest Christian denomination & embraced transgenderism - to Patrick Lancaster

TUCKER: Ukraine has BANNED largest Christian denomination and embraced transgenderism

PATRICK LANCASTER: Russian troops say ‘they’re fighting SATAN’… religion is very important to the Russian soldier.

Another short clip from this that I didn't upload:

No one from NBC, CNN or FOX… are covering the other side [Russia] in this war – Tucker

‘American reporters have taken the side of the Biden administration… Which basically told us that Russia is our ENEMY’

‘Unfortunately they try to HIDE the facts of most of what I report’ — Journo Patrick Lancaster

Adding, today:

FBI Director Kash Patel reports on arresting a sitting judge who obstructed arrest of illegal migrant.

Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week. We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest. Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public. We will have more to share soon. Excellent work

