BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No need for Thompson confession. Now replacing head of agencies!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
869 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


Listener question: Regarding CDC whistleblower, William Thompson with the new administration., is there any hope of getting him to testify before Congress, to tell his story regarding the fraud with the CDC MMR study?

Del Bigtree: The truth is that he testified behind closed doors. There's some nuance to this story. Ironically, as we were going to ACIP meetings and things, I had an opportunity to meet with him a few times. He actually really does care about children. He cares about these issues. And every once in a while, he'll send me a little note of something that I should be looking for. I think that hearing is something you do in order to try and bring attention to the conversation. There's a lot of issues around that hearing that I think were already passed. We have just jumped to a whole other level. We're talking about being able to rebuild the regulatory agencies the United States of America, and really just get to the bottom of the evidence that we know is there and get it out to the people and make the changes that need to happen. That hearing was always a hope to try and spark something close to this. I will tell you yesterday I was saying to Aaron Siri, in all of our plans, in all of our discussions about all the lawsuits, and we had sort of like a 10 year plan. COVID clearly accelerated a lot of the work that we were doing. But I said to Aaron, after we've sued the regulatory agencies and bothered them for seven years, we'll just take over the regulatory agencies and put the right people in power, in place to do good science. I would just say that's crazy talk. We are in a whole other world now!


11/07/2024 - TheHighwire: Del answers questions post-elections: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/del-answers-post-election-questions-live/

Keywords
healthtrumpnewscdctruthkennedyhighwireadministrationthompsonagencies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy