VAXX poisoned movie star found dead at home

"I got vaccinated"... Kim Sae-ron, completes vaccination amid COVID-19 spread [TEN★]. Actress Kim Sae-ron received the COVID-19 vaccine.On the 24th, Kim Sae-ron posted a photo with a caption on her SNS account. She tagged actor Choi Hyun-wook with the hashtag, saying, "We got vaccinated." In particular, Kim Sae-ron caught attention by quickly getting vaccinated in preparation for the rapid spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron is currently appearing in the Kakao TV original 'Shaman Ga Du-sim'. It contains the story of shaman Ga Du-sim (played by Kim Sae-ron), a girl born with an unwanted fate, and Na Woo-soo (played by Nam Da-reum), a spoiled brat who sees spirits against her will, as they work together to solve mysteries in order to safely get through the crisis of being 18 years old.
https://tenasia.hankyungDOTcom/topic/article/2021092426764
https://www.instagramDOTcom/ron_sae
South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron found dead at home, police official says
By Reuters
February 16, 20254:50 AM PSTUpdated 15 hours ago
https://www.reutersDOTcom/world/asia-pacific/south-korean-actress-kim-sae-ron-found-dead-home-police-official-says-2025-02-16/
SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has been found dead at her home, a police official with knowledge of the case said on Sunday.
Kim, 24, was one of most promising actresses in South Korea, but her career took hit after a drunk driving incident in 2022.
A friend who was going to meet Kim visited her home and discovered her and called the police, Yonhap News Agency said.
Police found no foul play, according to Yonhap.
