A Message to President Trump
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
32 views • 04/17/2023

January 29th, 2023

For every true prophet, there are 5,000 false ones. Pastor Dean dismantles the "NAR/Kingdom Now" theology with scripture from Daniel & Revelation and gives a stern warning to President Trump. Do you truly hate sin or are you STILL going by your own plans and chasing your own dreams? The end is now, do not wait another second to give everything you have to the Lord Jesus Christ!

"But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal" Matthew 6:20

Keywords
trumpprophecyrevelationdean odlenarkingdom now
