A Message to President Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 29th, 2023
For every true prophet, there are 5,000 false ones. Pastor Dean dismantles the "NAR/Kingdom Now" theology with scripture from Daniel & Revelation and gives a stern warning to President Trump. Do you truly hate sin or are you STILL going by your own plans and chasing your own dreams? The end is now, do not wait another second to give everything you have to the Lord Jesus Christ!
"But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal" Matthew 6:20